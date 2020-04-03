6 binge-worthy podcasts to get you through the lockdown

Whether it's fashion, food or tech that you like, we've put together a list of quality podcasts that will see you through the lockdown.

6 binge-worthy podcasts to suit every mood:

Pop Culture

Stirring The Pop

Hosted by a dynamic team of Lifestyle journalists at IOL, this show is celebrity news and popular culture focused, but served piping hot and with a side of Durban’s spiciest gossip.

No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it too. It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by a topic of the week and then to end things off, the popular "Stan or Ban" segment.

Fashion

The Cutting Room Floor

Hosted by emerging New York-based designer Recho Omondi, this podcast tackles a variety of issues plaguing the fashion industry using a bold, unrestrained approach that will immediately draw you in.

From the role of influencers in modern times to the lack of diversity within the industry, it will appeal to anyone breaking into the realm of design, or fashion fanatics who are looking to understand the industry on a more in-depth, socio-political level. Despite being a fairly new name on the fashion scene, Omondi has nabbed interviews with industry insiders like Diet Prada and Alexander Wang's chief strategist, Stephanie Horton.

Science

Flash Forward

The perfect blend of science and fiction, this critically acclaimed podcast hosted by Rose Eveleth picks a fictional future and has real experts unpack what it might actually look like. What if all drugs were made legal? What if antibiotics stopped working? What if the internet suddenly disappeared?

All the weird and wonderful questions that may have kept you up at night answered in a mind-boggling manner.

True crime

Serial

Serial is a podcast from the creators of This American Life, hosted by Sarah Koenig. Koenig was a former newspaper reporter for ten years, before joining the staff of This American Life in 2004.

She guest hosted the show several times, and has produced and reported some of the show’s most popular episodes.

Serial tells one story — a true story — over the course of a season. Serial has won every major award for broadcasting, and with such riveting plots woven together with real life events, we understand why.

Food

The Bon Appétit Foodcast

The Bon Appétit Foodcast hosts interviews with chefs, writers and everyone in between. From the cooking techniques you should be trying out at home to the behind-the-scenes of the Bon Appétit test kitchen, episodes air every Wednesday for your viewing pleasure.

Their most recent one delves into the struggles the restaurant industry is currently undergoing with most of them closing their doors in compliance with lockdown strategies.

Tech

TWiT (This Week In Tech)

Wondering how the coronavirus will hit the world of big tech? Or maybe you’re wondering whether investing in the new Airpod Pros is really worth it? Join the top tech pundits in a roundtable discussion of the latest trends in high tech.