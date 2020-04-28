7 apps and gadgets to help relationships thrive during lockdown

Whether you and your significant other are separated by vast stretches of land and sea or you reside in the same city, lockdown has kept lovers far apart in recent weeks. With the help of these innovative apps and gadgets, you’ll be feeling closer than ever.

With texting, video calling and social media, we already live in such a fast-paced, hyper-connected world that is driven by new technologies. Today, there are tools that have been specifically tailored to cushion the blow of a long-distance relationship.

Couple Game: Relationship Quiz

Perhaps you just started dating before lockdown started and are trying to get to know your significant other better or maybe you’re experimenting with ways to keep your long-term relationship fresh - with the Couple Game app, you get to achieve both whilst having fun.





The couples quiz presents packs of addictive and exciting questions on every topic under the sun, from favourites such as food, holidays, hobbies, films and music to romance, intimacy and more.





First, you answer some questions. Then, you wait for your partner to answer the same questions. Next, you guess each other’s answers and compare.





Hey Bracelet

R 2145 a pair from heybracelet.com





Hey bracelet is the first wearable that mimics human touch using haptic technology to generate a gentle squeeze that mimics the feeling of a human touch. It uses a clever layout of sensors to detect when you touch your bracelet. This touch is sent via Bluetooth to your smartphone and the Hey app, which then sends the touch to the other connected phone and bracelet via the Internet. The small but powerful motor then pulls part of the wristband into the casing, producing a gentle, comforting and loving squeeze - something that we could all use during this time.





Rabbit App

Free from the Play Store and App Store





The little things - like being able to watch your favourite show together - can sometimes be what is missed the most when you’re doing long-distance. The Rabbit app helps you discover, share and watch content from anywhere with your friends, family and loved one. Missing your partner’s witty banter? Rabbit allows you to react and respond in-the-moment or when you have time through setting up group chats on the app. You can source content to watch from a variety of places including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and YouTube.





LokLok App

Free from the Play Store, Android only





Communicate with your beloved ones right on your phone’s lock screen. Leave love notes, doodles and photos for them to see as a cute little reminder you’re thinking about them when they check their phones. The app works by replacing your Android lock screen with a shared whiteboard that is always in sync between you and whoever you are connected to. Create a group with one or more people, and whenever someone changes their lock screen it’ll be automatically updated on everyone else’s.





Between App

Free from the Play Store and App Store





Counting down the days until you’ll be able to see your significant other again? The Between app allows you to chat, track anniversaries, share photos and video, and plan your schedules together all in one private space. More importantly, you’ll never have to miss a word from the voice you miss most, the app provides free and clear Voice Calls so you can talk without the worry of phone call charges.





Friendship Lamps

R 3170 from friendshiplamps.com





Created as a solution to the emotion that often can’t always be expressed in an email or text message, the Friendship Lamp is a set of decorative touch lights that connect you with those you love. When you touch your Friendship Lamp, your loved one's lamp will light up, across the room or across the world, letting you know you’re being thought of.





Love Nudge for Couples

Free from the Play Store and App Store





Between working from home, keeping up with exercise and doing your daily chores, lockdown can get surprisingly busy. With all that going on connecting with your SO can become rather tricky. Love Nudge is a fun, habit-forming app that helps you intentionally express love in ways that are most meaningful to your partner. Designed for real-life connection, you and your loved one can learn each other’s love languages, exchange encouraging and playful nudges, set and track activity goals, and monitor the levels of each other’s love tanks for better communication and intimacy.





