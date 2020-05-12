It will be a while before you’ll be able to host another games night with all your friends.

In the meantime, take things online with these fun apps that will have you competing against friends from near and far on virtual levels.

7 fun apps for a virtual games night:

Words With Friends 2

Free on App Store and Google Play

Challenge your Facebook friends and family members who love crossword puzzles and word puzzle games to play a game of scrabble, or use Smart Match to find your perfect word puzzle opponent.

Quiz Up

Free on App Store and Google Play

From films, TV shows and sports to academic topics or whatever it is you’re most enthusiastic about, this mobile trivia app has a huge range of topics to choose from. Play against your friends and family in real time by challenging them in their knowledge of certain subjects whilst learning new facts and letting your competitive side loose.

Werewolf

Free on App Store and Google Play

Similar to Mafia, the social deduction game that pits two groups against each other, Werewolf has competitors play as villagers, defending their theoretical homes with every fiber of their being. Among them is a Werewolf, framing their friends and accusing them of wanting to destroy the village. Each game becomes an epic phenomenon, designed to test your personal judgement and moral character. The multiplayer game takes up to 16 players per round.

Catan Universe

Free on App Store and Google Play

Play your favorite game Catan anytime and anywhere: the original board game, the card game and the expansions in one app. Go on a journey to the Catan universe, and compete in exciting duels against players from all over the world or with just your friends. The board game classic and the card game bring a real tabletop feeling to your screen.

Draw Something

Free on App Store and Google Play

Much like the famous board game, Pinterest, this app version allows you to decipher your friends scribbles from near or far. Have fun with your friends and family exchanging doodle art. Sketch a perfect work of art and participate in our contests. Pick up your brush and start painting now.

Uno

Free on App Store and Google Play

Play the game you know and love in classic mode or try something different with the various exciting modes available. The Rule Your Room feature can be used to round up friends in the Fun Room and set up a game with your favorite house rules. Adding a twist on the traditional game play, from here you can use new cards like the “Discard All” card to completely remove one color from your hand. Or use the popular “7-0” house rule to swap hands with someone else.

Cards Against Friends

Free on App Store and Google Play

Cards against friends is an online game which is based on the popular card game Cards Against Humanity. Answer hilarious question cards with the best card that's available in your hand that makes the selector and your friends laugh. You can either submit a prepared card or create a new card with your own answer.

