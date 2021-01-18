Apple could be planning a podcast subscription service, says report

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new subscription service that would be focused on podcasts.

The tech giant is currently in talks with production companies about the service which would charge people to listen to podcasts, reports The Information.

By charging for individual podcasts, Apple could give creators a new way to make more money, which may convince them to leave rival services

The service could be bundled with other services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ as part of the Apple One bundles that the company offers.

Currently, it is not clear what sort of content would be made available behind the subscription paywall.