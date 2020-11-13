Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687mAh battery

San Francisco - A new image of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown has revealed that it houses a 3,687mAh battery.

According to the image, the placement of the motherboard in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is on the left side just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

For the unaware, the previous-generation models had it on the right side, reports GizmoChina.

The battery capacities for the rest of the new iPhones were also revealed through official listings on Vodafone Netherlands.

The 12 and 12 Pro come with 2,815mAh cells while the 12 mini packs the smallest battery at 2,227mAh.