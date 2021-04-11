Apple is testing new search tags feature in App Store to narrow down results

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly testing a new tag feature on the App Store to narrow down search results in popular app categories, making it easier for the users to find specific types of apps.

Recently, some users had noticed that searching for popular terms like "photos" or "adventure games" brings up additional tags.

Tapping on these tags curates and focuses the search results. In some cases, a second tag can be added to narrow down the results even further, reports AppleInsider.

It isn't clear when the tag feature first debuted, but the report notes that it's seemingly a recent addition. There are also reports scattered across social media corroborating the feature's appearance.

The tags are only appearing for users in the US presently. Most users who have access to the feature are running an iOS 14.5 beta, but at least one noticed its appearance in iOS 14.4.2.