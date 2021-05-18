Apple to change how you listen to music with Spatial audio

Apple’s music streaming service, Apple Music is set to have new features added to its platform starting from June. The update will include spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos as well as lossless audio files.

According to the statement, Apple is bringing a revolutionary and immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music in such a way that sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio, the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost”.

“Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality. Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic, the music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, The Weeknd, and so many more,” Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser said in a statement.

“Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever,” Schusser added.

Dolby Laboratories’ president and CEO Kevin Yeaman said: “Today marks the introduction of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, a new music experience that is transforming how music is created by artists and enjoyed by their fans. We are working with Apple Music to make Dolby Atmos widely available to all musicians and anyone who loves music.”

