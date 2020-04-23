As hospitals search Covid-19 case tracking solution, SA company builds one in 72 hours

With the Covid-19 pandemic placing stress on hospitals around the world, many are scrambling to provide sufficient ventilators, beds and staff to help those infected. To tackle the impending crisis of hospital readiness in South Africa, Trixta has launched ReportCovidCase.com - a web app that enables hospitals to get a indicator of how many cases they will be sitting with in the near future. Trixta is a collaborative low-code platform for business thinkers and software developers. The web-based app works by enabling local referring GPs to log cases. This information is then accessible to hospitals in real time to help them plan their capacity and equipment needs. The app is absolutely free of charge with no set-up or training needed. For those with privacy concerns, rest assured that uploading of patient details can be anonymised, meaning that hospitals can deploy it almost instantly.

“The site is very quick and easy to use. I can log cases directly after a consult in about a minute. It means I can focus more where it matters - tending to my patients,” said Dr Sonia Hough, (MBChB) Private GP.

According to Trixta COO and Co-founder, Roger Norton: “A well prepared hospital saves lives. Previously, GPs were relaying alerts to hospitals over WhatsApp and phone calls. However, with the anticipated upsurge that is likely to emerge particularly once the national lockdown is lifted, this will not be feasible. If hospitals can start measuring what the referring doctors are seeing, they can better prepare for the coming days and weeks. Additionally, Covid-19 is a long-term problem that requires immediate action, but with a long-term outlook, as doctors are preparing to fight infections for at least two years.”

Established in 2017 and operating in South Africa and the USA, Trixta is revolutionising how teams build software by providing low-code, visual tooling for better, faster development using fewer developers.

Trixta’s unique low-code platform enabled a scalable crisis management platform to be built within only 72 hours by just three developers, with a website designed by Cape Town-based design agency, Now Boarding.

The ReportCovidCase.com platform is being trialled among 70 doctors in the greater Cape Town City Bowl area and one hospital. There are plans to roll it out to two more hospitals in the region.

The platform has been built to be hospital and city agnostic, with the capability to sign up multiple hospitals within just one day. This ensures that it can be scaled further across South Africa and beyond. However, funding is required to enable this.

“Up until now this has been a completely pro bono project, but there is an increasingly urgent need to provide this kind of support to more hospitals throughout the country so that they can be properly prepared to face the impending spike in COVID-19 cases,” shares Norton.

Spearheading the strategic rollout of ReportCovidCases.com to cities and hospitals around the country are Jo Griffiths and Caitlin Nash of The Loudhailer.

“With Covid-19 spreading at an exponential rate, it is imperative that our healthcare professionals are provided with accurate information in real time. Our aim is to connect those on the frontline across South Africa and provide them with precise data, that will help manage the treatment of infections and flatten the curve,” says Nash.

"This product is testament to South Africa’s ability to produce hyper-relevant, critical technology at speed. Our innovators are some of the best in the world and we can be proud to provide a world-class solution to our doctors and healthcare workers."

To assist with funding, or for more information, email [email protected] or go to https://www.trixta.com/.

