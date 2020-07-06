Audible Stories Offers SA free and unlimited listening to hundreds of audiobooks

Living in a tech-enabled environment comes with its own perks. Long gone are those days where libraries and bookstores were the only places to physically get/purchase books and thanks to technology people can easily access Audible Stories by a click of a button.

Audible Stories is the leading creator and provider of premium spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks. It has made hundreds of titles available for free, unlimited streaming from anywhere in the world. South Africans can listen to hundreds of powerful, entertaining stories.

Audiobook makes the words out of a book page come out alive and it features some of the best actors within the entertainment space and sometimes it features some of our beloved authors too.

Audible Stories was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain available until early September, allowing parents and children to take a break from screens and use their imaginations while listening to some of their favorite stories or discovering new ones.

Audible Stories offers a variety of beloved classic tales for the entire family. Starting with Adventure to Hundred Acre Wood with A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh for young readers, and the older children can fall down the rabbit hole with Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Or soar over Agrabah on a magic carpet ride in Aladdin. And teenagers can visit the English countryside in Jane Eyre and Withering Heights, breathe in the Alaskan wilderness in The Call of the Wild, or brave rough seas in Melville’s Moby Dick.