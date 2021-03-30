Boost your healthy lifestyle with these apps

There is a lot that goes into maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and many times you will hear people say you should visit the gym, eat fruits and vegetables, meditate, and visit your doctor regularly. This was all easy and possible until Covid-19 struck the world. Before we knew it, we had to reduce or stop our daily routines as lockdowns started happening around the globe. Yet we are living in a world where we have access to hundreds of apps that claim to be helpful in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Here we take a look at the top five health apps that will help track your diet, your work out and help you meditate. MyFitnessPal

This popular app uses gamification elements to motivate users to track nutrients. Users can set their personal goals and the app will break down the number of calories to consume each day and how much water to drink. It is available on iOS and Android.

Fitplan

With this app, users can have a personal trainer on their smartphones. It offers step-by-step video training sessions ranging from 20 to 90 minutes. The fun part is that users get to choose from Olympic athletes to celebrity personal trainers. It is available on iOS and Android.

Health and Nutrition Guide & Fitness Calculators

This app provides users with an understanding of the choices they make about their diets, rather than obsessing on certain nutrients that affect their health and nutritional intake. It provides information about the benefits of healthy food for vegetarians and meat lovers. It is available on iOS and Android.

Headspace

This app teaches users how to meditate. In managing stress meditation has been proven to be effective by helping people focus more and sleep better. The app allows users to choose guided meditation sessions specific to their mood and lifestyle. The library is curated with a variety of programmes aimed at helping you sleep, relieve anxiety, and manage stress. It is available on iOS and Android.

Samsung Health

Users get a chance to automatically record their activities, check various health records on the Samsung Health home screen, add and edit the items they want to manage such as daily steps, activity time, and body weight. It is available on Android.

