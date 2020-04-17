Breakdown of best data deals in SA - and how to get set up during lockdown
Cape Town - As the extended lockdown continues, many South Africans find themselves using more mobile data each day.
According to Vodacom’s latest results, the average data use per device per month is now standing at 1.3GB. This is a 53% increase over the last year.
Vodacom said on Thursday that data traffic on its network has jumped 40% since the lockdown began. It also said that it would offload more capacity to the Rain network, if necessary.
“We are expecting this trend to continue in the short to medium term as more customers work from home and people using technology to remain connected, educated and entertained,” the company said in a statement.
Millions of South Africans purchase smaller data bundles of up to 1GB for messaging and web surfing, while others buy data for video and audio streaming.
We break down the data deals from South Africa's top mobile operators, including Rain.
MTN Monthly Data Bundles
1GB - R149
3GB - R299
6GB - R399
10GB - R499
20GB - R899
30GB - R1249
Vodacom monthly data bundles
500MB - R79
1GB - R99
3GB - R299
Telkom big data monthly bundles
10GB - R200
20GB - R355
Rain works a bit differently to the other networks. For Rain, your SIM needs to be activated and register an account.
Rain's data deals is as follows:
Pay as you use - R50 a gig
19 hours unlimited off-peak - R250 month-to-month
Unlimited 4G 24/7 - R479 month-to-month
Unlimited home 5G standard including a free-to-use 5 router - R699 month-to-month.
Unlimited home 5G premium - R999 month-to-month
How to get set up during lockdown:
Mobile providers have made special effort to keep customers safe and connected during the national lockdown.
MTN customers can shop for devices, upgrade contract and recharge on the MTN site.
Rain's process is almost completely online and is as follows:
- Choose a plan
- Enter your SIM's unique code (it can be found on the back of your SIM pack)
- Set up an account and register your payment details.
- RICA online with your SA ID and proof of address.
