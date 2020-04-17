Breakdown of best data deals in SA - and how to get set up during lockdown

Cape Town - As the extended lockdown continues, many South Africans find themselves using more mobile data each day.

According to Vodacom’s latest results, the average data use per device per month is now standing at 1.3GB. This is a 53% increase over the last year.

Vodacom said on Thursday that data traffic on its network has jumped 40% since the lockdown began. It also said that it would offload more capacity to the Rain network, if necessary.

“We are expecting this trend to continue in the short to medium term as more customers work from home and people using technology to remain connected, educated and entertained,” the company said in a statement.

Millions of South Africans purchase smaller data bundles of up to 1GB for messaging and web surfing, while others buy data for video and audio streaming.