Breakdown of best data deals in SA - and how to get set up during lockdown

By Yasmine Jacobs Time of article published 3h ago

Cape Town - As the extended lockdown continues, many South Africans find themselves using more mobile data each day.

According to Vodacom’s latest results, the average data use per device per month is now standing at 1.3GB. This is a 53% increase over the last year.

Vodacom said on Thursday that data traffic on its network has jumped 40% since the lockdown began. It also said that it would offload more capacity to the Rain network, if necessary.

“We are expecting this trend to continue in the short to medium term as more customers work from home and people using technology to remain connected, educated and entertained,” the company said in a statement.

Millions of South Africans purchase smaller data bundles of up to 1GB for messaging and web surfing, while others buy data for video and audio streaming.

We break down the data deals from South Africa's top mobile operators, including Rain.

MTN Monthly Data Bundles

1GB - R149

3GB - R299

6GB - R399

10GB - R499

20GB - R899

30GB - R1249

Vodacom monthly data bundles

500MB  - R79

1GB - R99

3GB - R299

Telkom big data monthly bundles

10GB - R200

20GB - R355

Rain works a bit differently to the other networks. For Rain, your SIM needs to be activated and register an account.

Rain's data deals is as follows:

Pay as you use - R50 a gig

19 hours unlimited off-peak - R250 month-to-month

Unlimited 4G 24/7 - R479 month-to-month

Unlimited home 5G standard including a free-to-use 5 router - R699 month-to-month. 

Unlimited home 5G premium - R999 month-to-month 

How to get set up during lockdown:

Mobile providers have made special effort to keep customers safe and connected during the national lockdown.

MTN customers can shop for devices, upgrade contract and recharge on the MTN site.

Rain's process is almost completely online and is as follows:

  • Choose a plan
  • Enter your SIM's unique code (it can be found on the back of your SIM pack)
  • Set up an account and register your payment details.
  • RICA online with your SA ID and proof of address.

IOL TECH

