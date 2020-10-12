Cape entrepreneurs launch food delivery app without the marked-up menu costs

Cape Town - We all know the saying: Local is lekker. This was proven once again as Cape Town entrepreneurs joined forces to bring a delivery app without the marked-up menu prices. Speaking to IOL TECH, co-founder of Pekkish SA, Faldiel Bassadien said the app provides a platform that connects hungry Capetonians to their closest community kitchen. Bassadien said the love for local and authentic food inspired them to develop the app and their main goal was to give Capetonians easier access to local cuisine. Picture: Screenshot “Bridging the gap between authentic local cuisine and accessibility was key in the development of the app. Those in search of authentic home-cooked meals and supporting local can do it all in one easy swipe and add to cart,” said Bassadien.

The platform provides a list of 26 vendors ready to satisfy your cravings. Cape Town favourites such as Chef’s Pantry, JS Sushi, Aneesa’s, Bibi’s Kitchen, Mumu Juice and Fruit Wagon are among the vendors.

The app founders aim to alleviate the pressure on local households and for R149 per month, any home kitchen can become a business.

“Food is what connects communities, and we wanted to offer locals a way to turn their passion into a business. Tough times have been made tougher by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pekkish SA enables new or existing kitchens to a larger customer market and the ability to expand their current client base,” added Bassadien.

There are a number of things that make this app different to other delivery apps.

Affordability and control - “The monthly sign-up fee is minimal and all income generated by the vendor is their income. The vendor is in full control of their store and can tweak operational times, stock availability and the loading of new items,”

Marked-Up Menu Prices - “This is generally a problem, as this hinders people shopping cuisine affordably, thus no menu items is marked-up – completely transparent pricing.”

Delivery Model - “We encourage multiple vendors in a location to form a shared driver network for deliveries, thus assisting them with keeping their overheads affordable.”

Bassadien emphasised that sales revenue belongs solely to vendors and no commission on sales revenue is taken from vendors.

Pekkish SA has roots in Cape Town but has plans to expand across South Africa in the coming months.

Visit www.pekkish.co.za or download the app in the Google Playstore for Android devices.

A version compatible to Apple users is currently in progress.

“The app wasn’t built out of greed or to rip off an entrepreneur but a solution to service and streamline small businesses that needs no formal shopfront but passion and their home kitchen,” concluded Bassadien.

