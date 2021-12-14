Capture all of life’s important moments with the HONOR 50

As human beings, we have this creative spark that needs the right outlet to be expressed. As more and more of us share our daily lives and travel adventures with friends and family, short-form videos on platforms like TikTok have grown in popularity. Videos have a unique way of capturing unforgettable memories and expressing ourselves in unique ways.

The reality, however, is that modern phones are not designed to enable creativity as a result creators are often frustrated by heavy expensive equipment such as cameras and lighting as well as a lack of a background in editing and storyboarding. As part of HONOR’s thrilling new journey, it has developed the new HONOR 50 smartphone which gives control back to the creators by making it easier than ever to vlog compelling content. It’s able to do this thanks to its six filming modes that use various combinations of its main front and two rear cameras so shooting different scenarios is quicker and easier. It means you can simultaneously shoot and switch between Front to Rear Recording, Dual-View Recording (Front/Rear), Dual-View Recording (Rear/Rear), Picture in Picture, Fast-Motion Recording and Slow-Motion Recording, and Single to Dual-View Recording modes. The only thing you have to do is get creative. Here are a few ideas to help you plan your next shoot.

Out-of-town shooting simplified We are surrounded by amazing sights and sounds. All we must do is take a moment and enjoy them. That is why out-of-town shooting spots can be a great way to get away from our usual daily activities and experience unfamiliar but captivating locations. A problem that can arise when shooting in such places is the disruption to continuity it can cause during filming. With the HONOR 50 not only can you film a scene while outdoors, but the smartphone allows you to edit and modify the speed and flash of the recording as you go along. That means you can avoid scenes looking out of place by pausing record and restarting as you shoot. See something interesting in the distance? Well, the 108MP main camera has a 6X zoom for video allowing you to focus on a point of interest before zooming out to record your response effortlessly.

Capture treasured moments with family and friends with ease Spending time with the ones we love is incredibly important and whether it’s at a sibling’s birthday or you are celebrating graduation with some university friends, these are memories we want to keep forever. The usual method involving a smartphone would be to shoot your subjects as they celebrate. Unfortunately, it means the person shooting the video is not in the scene and misses out. The HONOR 50’s front and rear dual-view recording eliminates this concern by showing both you and your subjects simultaneously. Just point and start filming. This mode shows you interacting with your subjects as they celebrate. It makes you part of the moment as you capture this memory. Capture the ebb and flow of the world around you

Our world is fast-moving and ever-changing. There are always new sights to see and experiences to enjoy. To truly capture the atmosphere, you sometimes need to see it from a different perspective. The HONOR 50’s fast and slow-motion mode lets you do that effortlessly. Sitting at a coffee shop watching the world go by with a couple of friends? Why not set up your smartphone to catch the world around you in fast-motion and see the busy atmosphere around you. Alternatively, why not take the dog out for a walk on a rainy day and film him shake himself dry in stunning slow-motion detail. These effects open a whole new world of possibilities for shooting videos that can be transformed from normal videos into something special that can grab the attention of viewers. Shoot with different angles at the same location Walking along a scenic trail during a hike? Then why not capture the moment in a unique way by using all the angles. As you walk you can switch between different multi-cameras to really showcase every aspect of the scene. Just select the icon on top and you can pick which mode to shoot with. See some interesting wildlife then why not use the front to rear recording mode to capture the moment. You can swap between different modes as you film so you end up with a multiple angle shoot in one simple take. No need for additional cameras to be set up or editing, just press record and get creative.