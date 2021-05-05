Donald Trump launches his own Twitter-like platform

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has delivered on the promise to launch his own social media platform - except that it’s just a WordPress blog. Due to his misconduct and breaking of social media platform rules Trump was booted out of Twitter and Facebook. In response to this, he promised to develop his platform.

On Tuesday, he launched a website that is styled like a generic version of Twitter but hosted as a running blog of commentary.

People can sign up for post alerts on the platform through their email and phone numbers. People can supposedly like posts, but that function does not appear to work at this stage.

Users are also allowed to share Trump’s posts on Facebook and Twitter. The Twitter sharing option does not currently work, but Facebook does allow people to share Trump’s posts.

The website showcases a video advertising his new platform, calling it “a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.

The launch comes just a day before Facebook’s Oversight Board is set to announce whether Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and other Facebook-owned social media platforms like Instagram. Facebook’s quasi-judicial moderation panel plans to announce whether the former president can return today.

