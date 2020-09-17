Everything you need to know about Huawei Share and why you need it

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We all know the feeling. We want to easily connect our phones to our laptops whether it is for sharing media or project our screen onto a laptop. And then just when you think you have a connection, it fails to work. HUAWEI Share takes away the hassle and the boundaries that separate Windows and Android, enabling users to connect their smartphones and MateBook easily together and work across both platforms on a single pane of glass. The Huawei Share features allow users to project their smartphone display to a PC and control both devices simultaneously. Once the connection is established, you can easily drag and drop files across the systems to seamlessly transfer files and operate mobile apps directly on the PC – including editing documents. This is how to use Huawei Share and connect your phone to the HUAWEI MateBook. 1. Enable NFC and WLAN. Open PC Manager on the laptop, and go to My phone > Connect. Then, just place the phone close to the keyboard, and the laptop will detect and connect to the phone automatically. Click “Scan” to connect through QR code. Scan the code through HUAWEI Browser to connect both devices.

2. Once you have done that successfully, tap the phone against the HUAWEI Share label on the HUAWEI MateBook.

3. Confirm the connection on both devices.

It’s worth noting that this entire process requires no cellular data nor internet connectivity and your that safety is guaranteed.

Whatever you need shared from your smartphone, Huawei Share got it on lock. The feature lets the smartphone share the keyboard, mouse and speakers with the MateBook.

On the other hand, the MateBook can access the apps on the smartphone and the internet via cellular data.

With the mouse and keyboard transformed into smartphone peripherals, you can navigate the smartphone on the PC interface and do all the activities they are used to doing on the phone, such as checking emails, reading the news and even watching videos on Tik Tok. The laptop speakers can even play your favourite songs on the phone.

So why do you need HUAWEI Share in your life?

Users can take advantage of this feature to achieve higher productivity. The easier and quicker it takes to connect the phone to the laptop, the more time you have to do things that you love - or the things you should be doing.

IOL TECH