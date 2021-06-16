Facebook announces three new features for Messenger

Facebook will be adding three new messaging features that will enhance the experience of using Messenger. The features include new chat themes, a quick reply bar and QR codes and payment links that will allow users to send and receive money from anyone.

Here is a closer look at the Messenger’s new features: New chat themes The new chat themes will allow Messenger and Instagram users to personalise their chat rooms.

The new themes include: Olivia Rodrigo: To help fans celebrate the launch of American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s new album, “Sour”, Facebook has released a chat theme featuring Olivia’s signature face stickers. World Oceans Day: Facebook’s chat theme for World Oceans Day which was celebrated on June 8 will allow users to virtually explore the world’s oceans as well as promote sustainability and the importance of keeping the oceans clean.

F9: Fans of the Fast & Furious film series can look forward to the new F9 chat theme to celebrate Fast Saga’s 20th anniversary. To try out a new chat themes, Messenger and Instagram: 1. Go to chat settings

2. Tap “Theme” 3. Choose a theme Quick reply bar in Messenger

Facebook has added a new quick reply bar to the Messenger media viewer to increase efficiency. This makes it easier to have conversations sparked by a photo or video without needing to go back to the main chat thread. To use the quick reply bar: 1. Tap on the photo or video and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the screen

2. Then swipe up to exit the full-screen media viewer and head back to the main chat thread. QR codes and payment links in Messenger US Messenger users can use QR codes and payment links to send or request money with Facebook Pay, even if they’re not connected on Facebook.

To access your personal QR code and payment link: 1. Go to Messenger settings 2. Tap Facebook Pay