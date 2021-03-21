TechnologyMobile

Google Pixel 6 could get under-display fingerprint scanner

By Bang Showbiz Time of article published 2h ago

The Google Pixel 6 could have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The latest Android 12 beta release contains a mention of 'UdfpsControllerGoogle' - which points directly to the feature - which was part of the com.google.android.systemui path.

As reported by XDA Developers after kdrag0n spotted the mention, this location suggests the feature is set for a Pixel phone rather than being support for scanners on Android devices in general.

Of course, this doesn't confirm that Google will definitely launch a handset with an under-display fingerprint scanner, but it seems more likely.

And with support being added in the new release, there's a chance Google could introduce the feature with the Pixel 6 - which will launch with the new software.

Meanwhile, a previous Android 12 rdeveloper preview also threw up evidence that the update could let Pixel phones be unlocked with a combination of facial recognition and and fingerprint scanner.

Android 12 isn't expected to fully launch until September, with plenty of time for changes.

Bang Showbiz Tech

