Google rolls out noise cancellation feature on Meet for Android, iOS devices

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

San Francisco - Google has started rolling out the noise cancellation feature in its video conferencing app Meet for both Android as well as iOS to cancel out the background noise and deliver clear calls to the users. Google Meet can now intelligently filter out background noise on Android and iOS. "This means Meet will automatically remove distracting sounds from your mobile device's audio input while still letting your voice through,'' the company said in a statement on Tuesday. This feature is already available on the Google Meet web app but now is going to be available for G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers on Android and iOS. However, the feature will not be available for all Google Meet users at first.

For now, G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers will be able to use this feature, the company said.

Apart from this, there are also regional restrictions, with South Africa, the UAE and surrounding locales not having access to this feature.

Noise cancellation is not turned on by default after updating.

To turn it on, one needs to Tap on More, Settings and toggle the noise cancellation feature.

Google has also introduced a new feature in its Meet app where the users can now see up to 49 people at the same time in the auto and tiled layout options. In addition, the company has added the ability to see the host of the meeting as a tile on the call.

--IANS