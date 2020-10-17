Google search is getting new AI tools

Johannesburg - Google has announced how it is applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques to provide better search results for users in the coming weeks and months.

The company says it has been working on a new spell checking tool that promises to help identify the most poorly spelt questions. The new spelling algorithm will help Google better understand the context of misspelt words, and users will be able to find the right results, all in under 3 milliseconds.

“One in 10 queries every day are misspelt. Today, we’re introducing a new spelling algorithm that uses a deep neural net to significantly improve our ability to decipher misspellings,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, head of Search at Google.

Google says this change makes a greater improvement to spelling than all of its improvements over the last five years. Before introducing the spelling algorithm, the company tried to help with its ‘did you mean’ feature that suggests proper spellings.

According to Raghavan, 15 per cent of Google search queries each day are ones that Google has never seen before, meaning the company has to constantly work to improve its search results.