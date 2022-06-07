Honor to unveil a truly premium smartphone

Honor is back with more than just a smartphone but with a product that boasts lots of industry-first technologies. Soon to be unveiled, HONOR Magic4 Series is packed with cutting-edge technologies that are taking smartphones to the next level. It comprises two revolutionary new devices that create new benchmarks in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging, and performance. Initial observations of the Magic4 Series highlight 4 key features which include the industry’s first AI super rendering in mobile gaming, the industry's first LTPO display with 1920Hz PWM dimming, and the world's first 10-bit log 4K video, and the industry’s first AI privacy call.

Story continues below Advertisement

Honor worked with Qualcomm to bring the industry’s first AI-powered super rendering for mobile gaming to provide unrivaled gaming performance. This will not only enhance the experience of playing games on these smartphones but will give gamers new powers and added joy. This experience is served with much better display capability which is powered by a new generation LTPO display and HONOR MotionSync technology. HONOR Magic4 Series impresses by delivering a smart refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, which adjusts to different content styles, ensuring increased power efficiency and a seamless entertainment experience. Watch the video below to find out more:

Story continues below Advertisement

Honor is beating another industry benchmark with Magic4 Series features. One of those features is the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video which offers cinematic-level footage and enables recording in 60fps (frame per second). This capability was only kept for professionals to shoot professional-grade movies. This Log format allows users to enhance the look of their videos with cinematic colour tones in HDR clarity. Lastly, one feature that will get every Honor fan excited is the ability to maintain privacy while using these devices. Currently, when you listen to a phone call, the sound goes in all directions, making it impossible to have a private conversation when you’re out in public in a closed environment, such as an elevator, small room, or restaurant. The HONOR Magic4 Series will bring an end to that kind of privacy violation through the AI Privacy call feature. It will let users turn on the feature, enabling the sound to focus on the owner’s ear in one direction.

Story continues below Advertisement