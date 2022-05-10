HONOR X8: Beyond exceptional photography and video capabilities

The HONOR X8 smartphone pushes the boundaries of mobile photography and video capturing capabilities, pipping rivals in its segment. This smartphone is able to turn the most amateur photographers into pros with the click of the shutter, while transforming aspiring photographers’ images into works of art.

This is thanks to the HONOR X8’s unique Quad Camera module which comprises a 64MP ultra-clear main camera, 5MP wide-angle camera, and two, 2MP cameras for macro and depth photography, respectively. Peeking under the hood showcases the HONOR X8’s 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, to capture every moment in vivid detail. Meanwhile, an x8 digital zoom allows users the ability to capture clearer pictures, even at a distance, at night and in low-light conditions - tedious tasks for even the most premium smartphones available today. Ever felt the need to capture more in a single photo? The HONOR X8 takes care of that too with its 5MP wide-angle camera which features a 120-degree angle of view, with an f/2.2 aperture - to ensure no one is left out of the newest family portrait.

Meanwhile, the HONOR X8’s 2MP macro lens captures the finest of details up close like never before, while the second 2MP camera for depth sensing delivers even better portraits with blurry background for richer detail of subjects. HONOR X8 proves to be beyond exceptional photography and video capabilities. Let’s not neglect to mention the HONOR X8’s supreme videography capabilities with 1080P recording at 30 frames per second. But that’s not all - the HONOR X8 makes child’s play out of vlogger’s interviews by simultaneously recording videos using the rear and facing cameras.

This brings us to the facing camera… What is a smartphone today without being able to capture the perfect selfie? Well, the HONOR X8 ticks this box without qualms - the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP front camera with an f/2.45 aperture, coupled with 1080P video shooting, to support the device’s dual video capture feature. However, the HONOR X8’s various cameras and unmatched photo and video capabilities aren’t the only features of this smartphone to rave about. Further trumping competitors on the specs sheets - the HONOR X8 features the latest Android OS version, a massive 6.7-inch display with 1080x2388 pixel resolution, which pales in comparison to devices in its class like Samsung A32, with a 64-inch display.

