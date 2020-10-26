How to use Google’s budget feature on Android so you don’t overspend
Johannesburg - When it comes to Play Store and digital content there is no telling on how much users are spending on a daily basis, so Google has provided a budgeting feature in its Play Store that allows Android users to establish a monthly maximum spending on digital content.
The tech giant introduced the budget feature in 2019 that allowed users to set a cap on app-related expenses on their smartphones and prevent the occasional overindulging. This applies to apps, games, movies, TV shows, music, ebooks, and so on. Once the budget is set, Google will keep showing you messages in Play Store letting you know how close you have got to your budget.
Here is how you can set your budget feature on Google Play Store:
Open the Play Store on your Android device. Bring up the left-side menu and then go to the account section.
From there, you should see a “Purchase History” tab.
Choose the “Set budget” option and enter the amount you are comfortable spending on your apps, music, movies, TV shows, and ebooks for a month. Then hit “Save.” Your budget can always be adjusted or removed altogether from this same screen.
The budget feature will never prevent you from making any purchases or subscriptions on your Google Play account once you have exceeded it. It will merely act as an informer to help you track on your monthly expenditure.
You can always remove the budget feature by tapping on Menu > Account > Purchase History > Remove Budget. Users can only set a budget in the currency of their current Google Play country profile.
IOL TECH