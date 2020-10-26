How to use Google’s budget feature on Android so you don’t overspend

Johannesburg - When it comes to Play Store and digital content there is no telling on how much users are spending on a daily basis, so Google has provided a budgeting feature in its Play Store that allows Android users to establish a monthly maximum spending on digital content.

The tech giant introduced the budget feature in 2019 that allowed users to set a cap on app-related expenses on their smartphones and prevent the occasional overindulging. This applies to apps, games, movies, TV shows, music, ebooks, and so on. Once the budget is set, Google will keep showing you messages in Play Store letting you know how close you have got to your budget.

Here is how you can set your budget feature on Google Play Store:

Open the Play Store on your Android device. Bring up the left-side menu and then go to the account section.

From there, you should see a “Purchase History” tab.