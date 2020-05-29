Huawei unleashes HUAWEI P40 Pro with some of SA’s biggest celebs

Huawei on Friday unleashed its HUAWEI P40 series to South Africa through a live streaming event. The online launch was hosted by TV host and actress Minnie Dlamini and was one for the books as well-known SA celebs provided enjoyable entertainment. Huawei welcomed its new HUAWEI P40 series ambassadors to the Huawei family. These include rapper Nasty C, TV personality Thando Thabethe, actor and entrepreneur Nay Maps, former Miss South Africa Tamryn Green as well as fashion designer David Tlale. They joined forces with Huawei, handing out over R500 000 worth of prizes to viewers, including P40 devices and shopping vouchers. The HUAWEI P40 Series is a comprehensive upgrade from the previous generation and is equipped with Huawei’s most sophisticated camera system to date, capable of producing breath-taking imagery with a lightweight chassis.

One of the impressive features is the Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera. The camera works as a highly unified system, making users shoot captivating pictures at any time of day or night, whether the subject is up close or at a distance.





It also has 45% better colour precision and is capable of accurate analysis and segmentation of environments and people. With pixel level enhancement, it restores the original look with great lighting, natural colour and sharp details

"These devices are testament to the fact that Huawei is unafraid to break the rules and to exceed expectations, and it does all of that in style," said Huawei in a statement on Friday.

The Huawei P40 Pro is priced at R20 999 and the HUAWEI P40 retails at just R16 999. They are available from 1 June from all mobile operators and www.huaweistore.co.za

