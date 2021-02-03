Instagram adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature that will help you restore deleted posts

Instagram has added a new feature that will allow users to restore their deleted posts. The new feature was designed to help users review and restore their deleted content in the app such as videos, reels, IGTV videos, stories and photos. “We’re rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content. We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app,” Instagram said in a blog post. Instagram created this feature because when hackers gain control of a user’s account, they often tend to delete the content. Because of this, users had no way of easily getting their lost photos and videos back. “We also added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you’ve shared,” the company added.

Instagram said from now on, users would be asked if they are the rightful account holders before permanently deleting or restoring content from ‘Recently Deleted’.

The content that is deleted from the app will now be moved to a ‘Recently Deleted’ folder.

Deleted stories that are not in the user’s archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. Everything else will be automatically deleted from the folder after 30 days.

Here’s how you can access your deleted content on Instagram:

Go to Settings

Choose Account

Then select Recently Deleted

From there you can either review, restore, or permanently delete your content.

Users must make sure they have the latest version of Instagram to access the newly added feature.

IOL TECH