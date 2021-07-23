Instagram introduces new Sensitive Content Control feature

This new feature gives users control over sensitive content and they can decide to leave things as they are, or they can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content. To view Sensitive Content Control, users need to:

1. Go to their profile 2. Tap the Settings menu in the upper right corner 3. Tap Account

4. Then tap Sensitive Content Control. Users can decide whether to keep the setting at its default state, Limit, or to see more, Allow, or less of some types of sensitive content, Limit Even More. Instagram users can change the sensitive content control selection at any time. One exception to Sensitive Content Control feature is that the Allow option will not be available to people under 18.

The social media platform also has rules about what kind of content is shown to users in places like Explore called Recommendation Guidelines. These guidelines are designed to help ensure that sensitive content from accounts users don’t follow is not seen. Recently Instagram started giving users the option to hide like counts on all posts in their feed as well as hide like counts on their own posts.