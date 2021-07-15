Instagram launches a new security feature

Security Checkup is a new feature that will help people keep their Instagram accounts secure. The feature will guide people, whose accounts may have been hacked, through the steps needed to secure the account.

These steps include: checking login activity

reviewing profile information

confirming the accounts that share login information

updating account recovery contact information Instagram also recommends other steps that will make users accounts even more secure: Beware of suspicious DMs:

“Over the past few months, there has been a rise in malicious accounts DMing people to try and access sensitive information like account passwords. These messages are often scams and violate our policies. Instagram will never send you a DM,” the social media platform said. Instagram encourages users to report the content and block the account. It has also sent users notices at the top of their Inbox to warn them about these messages. If Instagram ever wants to reach users about their account, the platform will do so via the “Emails from Instagram” tab in your settings.

Report content and accounts you find questionable: Users can also report individual pieces of content to Instagram by tapping the three dots above a post, holding on a message or by visiting an account and reporting directly from the profile. Enable login request:

When users set up two-factor authentication on Instagram, they will receive an alert whenever someone tries to log in to their account from a device or web browser that is not recognised by Instagram. These alerts will tell users which device tried logging in and where it’s located. Instagram users can also approve or deny the request immediately from their already logged in devices. They can also view the list of devices that have recently logged into a user’s Instagram account at any time under Settings, Security, Login Activity. If the login is not recognised, the user can log out of that location or device and inform Instagram.