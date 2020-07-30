IOL Tech digimag July Edition: All things mobile

Cape Town - The IOL Tech Magazine July Edition is officially here!

Each month, we at IOL Tech bring out a magazine that is known for covering all things tech, and how these tech trends relate to other aspects of life.

This month we will be talking about all things mobile. With Covid-19 locking down our world, the mobile world has opened up. What lies in our pocket has become more than just a social media access point but a lifeline for us to keep in contact with those we care about.

Our smartphones have gone from a nice-to-have and was often a way to up our street cred. But with lockdown and social distancing underway, all that has gone out of the window as smartphones are now mainly a tool to keep in touch with the outside world.

The mobile industry is embracing change like never before, with manufacturers all racing to bring out the next big thing. Is the future of mobile really going to be wearable? How have smartphones and apps changed the way we communicate? And can we possibly track Covid-19 using an app? These are all the questions we ask and answer in this month's magazine.