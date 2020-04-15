'Is there a queue?': Tiendeo launches tool to avoid long queues and crowds in SA

World-leader in geolocated retail offers, Tiendeo has on Wednesday announced a tool hosted on its website that allows South African consumers to know the waiting time in queues in nearby supermarkets in real time. This tool ensures that South Africans can avoid long queues and crowds caused by restrictions during the national lockdown. The data is obtained from Tiendeo's advanced geotracking technology with feedback from actual consumers in supermarkets. Consumers who provide feedback are vital to the accuracy of this tool and their actions help minimise risks for others in their community. A real-time estimate of waiting times is generated, which allows consumers to plan before leaving their homes. This reduces the stress of waiting times as well as cuts the risk of potential infection.

Over 1.25 million South Africans use Tiendeo's website Tiendeo.co.za and app to plan their shopping every month.

“Tiendeo is proud to be South Africa’s favourite shopping planning tool. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, our team of 200 has been working constantly on how we can help make the daily life of consumers easier and safer, and simultaneously support retailers to communicate more effectively," said Alex Hobbs, International Strategic Director for Tiendeo.

Another example of how Tiendeo is seeking to help both retailers and consumers in South Africa, is that a special section has added to the Tiendeo platform to publicise opening times with direct links to retailers that offer e-commerce.

This tool enables retailers to only promote products that are in-stock in real-time. The tool can also be embedded into retailers own websites and/or the the Tiendeo platform where all major South African retail catalogues are hosted on a geo-localised basis.

