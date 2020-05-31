ITC Hotels partners with Swiggy for home delivery of food

As part of its responsible dining initiative, ITC Hotels on Friday announced a partnership with on-demand delivery platform Swiggy so that people can continue to enjoy their favourite dishes from popular restaurants of the hotel chain while staying at home.

In phase 1, ITC Hotels would commence the home delivery venture with Swiggy for many of their properties across India including the ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Royal Bengal (Kolkata), ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), ITC Gardenia (Bangaluru), ITC Windsor (Bengaluru), ITC Kohenur (Hyderabad), ITC Rajputana (Jaipur), ITC Grand Goa (Goa) and Welcomhotel Bengaluru.

In phase 2, more ITC Hotels and Welcomhotel properties will be added to the Swiggy home delivery initiative, the company said.

"The partnership with Swiggy will assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network. Together we are committed to delivering a responsible guest experience," Anil Chadha, Chief Operating Officer, ITC Hotels, said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Swiggy will enable "no contact" deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involves a delivery partner leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange.