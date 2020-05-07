JOOX ‘#Gig2Earn’ initiative launches Big LIVE concerts starting with Cassper Nyovest

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOOX has introduced yet another music streaming concert series called the ‘Big LIVE’ after successfully launching its very own #Gig2Earn initiative last week. The initiative is aimed at supporting local musicians who are currently experiencing financial difficulties during the Covid-19 lockdown. The ‘Big LIVE’ concert series is part of the same initiative, bringing big names in the music industry to the JOOX app in aid of up-and-coming artists by creating awareness of the ‘#Gig2Earn’ initiative. The first ‘Big LIVE’ concert will feature Cassper Nyovest this Friday 8th May, 2020 at 8pm on JOOX. The prominent rapper’s performance will be free of charge to watch for all JOOX users, regardless of subscription status. The same applies to all the other artist appearances in the ‘#Gig2Earn’ initiative.

Viewers watching at home who would like to contribute to ‘#Gig2Earn’ can do so by using the custom-made ‘tip jar’ in the JOOX app, just keep an eye out for it on the Discover page in-app this week.

This ‘tip jar’ works using BUSQR technology, so users can donate straight from the app using a live donation solution. All funds will be shared directly among the artists who performed in that given week. Tips over the Cassper Nyovest Big Live stream will also be donated to the #Gig2Earn artists.

Keep an eye on the JOOX social media channels for further ‘Big LIVE’ announcements, and for regular artist updates on their 6-8pm ‘#Gig2Earn’ slots. Currently all appearances can be viewed through the JOOX mobile app.

IOL TECH