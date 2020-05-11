LG announces V60ThinQ 5G with dual screen, 5G connectivity

LG Electronics (LG) has introduced the LG V60ThinQ 5G to South Africa in the latest addition of the iconic V series smartphone. The phone features 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video and photo capabilities and updated software experiences. Built to get the most from 5G, LG’s newest V series device ensures that consumers gain all the benefits that 5G offers. “We are really proud to be able to partner with Vodacom in bringing our market leading 5G technology to South Africa,” said Deon Prinsloo, Mobile General Manager at LG South Africa. “And the LG V60 ThinQ 5G with its third generation Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who want to experience more through 5G when coverage increases in South Africa.” The V60ThinQ 5G, along with LG’s V50 ThinQ 5G, are the first two 5G enabled smartphones available from Vodacom to run on its mobile 5G network that was recently launched in selected cities in the country.

Customers can visit https://www.vodacom.co.za/vodacom/services/internet/5g to check Vodacom’s 5G network availability.

“The timing and introduction of this LG V60ThinQ 5G device comes at a vital time, as we continue to offer customers world-class network connectivity through SA’s first 5G mobile network. Customers with the LG V60ThinQ 5G device, who reside in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, within a 5G coverage area, will now be able to access one of the fastest and most sophisticated network connections in Africa. This aligns with our purpose of connecting people for a better future by building a digital society,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit.

LG's latest creation features two rear cameras and time of flight (ToF) sensor array, including a 64MP main camera lens. Also available is a 13MP wide-angle lens for more agile and all-encompassing shots.

For the first time on an LG device, LG V60 ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality.

There are also four brand-new, high-performance microphones allow for recording sounds from various directions to deliver realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings.

Both the phone and the upgraded second screen accessory come with super sharp 20.5:9 ratio FHD+ P-OLED displays. The new Dual Screen tips the scale at the same superbly portable weight as its predecessor.

The device also boasts a 5,000mAh battery for extended use of the 6.8-inch OLED display and LG Dual Screen

