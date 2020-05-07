Matrics, you can go on a virtual tour of these 6 universities in SA

Could virtual reality help matrics with their university making decisions?

There’s already so much uncertainty about how the remainder of the school year will unfold, so being able to decide on which universities to apply to will give matrics one less thing to stress over - and hopefully keep them focussed on their goals for next year.

However, with universities across South Africa closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the possibility of taking a campus tour or attending open days to aid in the college making decision process is slim to none. This is where Virtual Reality comes to the rescue.

Free virtual tours have soared in popularity during lockdown. From immersing yourself in culture and history at the Louvre in Paris to venturing through the great African bush on a wildlife safari, although the outdoors are mostly off limits, there’s virtually nowhere you can't visit while under lockdown… even your top university.

From the mountain slopes of Cape Town to the shores off Durban, here are 6 universities you can go on a virtual tour of for free:

1. The University of Cape Town



