Microsoft Office App will soon be available on iPad

Leading software company Microsoft has finally updated its unified Office mobile app to work on Apple’s iPad devices.

Microsoft Office app was initially launched back in 2019 for iOS and Android. But while both Android and iOS got the central hub for all things Office, this meant that iPad users had to run the Word, Powerpoint, and Excel apps individually.

Ipad users had to struggle with this until a recent update where the Office app was combined into a single application.

Microsoft explained that they added new capabilities that harness the strengths of mobile devices, such as the camera, to enable you to create content in uniquely mobile ways.

“We started by combining the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint mobile apps into a single app. Doing so brings all of your Office documents together in one place, reduces the need to switch between multiple apps, and significantly reduces the amount of space used on your phone compared to multiple installed apps,” the company said in a post.