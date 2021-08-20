Netflix to support spatial audio on iOS devices

The streaming giant will implement the new audio features on devices with iOS 14 as early as this week, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple first introduced the Dolby Atmos-supported Spatial Audio back in June this year, when they said the feature was an “immersive audio experience for fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity”.

By using directional audio filters, spatial audio enables users to “play sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience” that exists no matter which direction the user turns their head.

Describing the feature at the time of its release, Apple had said: “Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theatre experience right to your AirPods Pro.