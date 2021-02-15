New BlackBerry phones with classic keyboards and 5G to launch later this year

New Delhi - Texas-based start-up OnwardMobility, Blackberry's new owner, has confirmed that it will launch new devices later this year.

BlackBerry's partnership with TCL ended last year, and after a few months, it signed with OnwardMobility.

In a recent interview, Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility, reiterated that the company will release a 5G phone this year, reports GizChina.

The company is currently working with Foxconn to develop a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone with a physical keyboard and the main focus of the new phones will be security.

However, no other information regarding the device has been shared as of yet and it is not clear if this will be a flagship device or just another mid-range.