New local digital platform to support and connect nurses in Africa

Since the onset of Covid-19, nurses have been our unsung heroes, remaining at the frontline of the pandemic. However, not much has been done to help them emotionally during this challenging time.

In light of this, Patient Health (Pty)Ltd, Maxum Smart entrepreneur will launch ‘Afrinurse’ – a digital platform designed to empower and support nurses throughout Africa, on International Nurses Day, celebrated annually on 12 May.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) estimates that the ageing of the nursing workforce, combined with declining population growth worldwide, could lead to a potential shortfall of up to 13 million nurses by 2030.

In addition, Covid-19 has taken an emotional toll on South African nurses and their families. It has led to significant staff shortages. With hospitals reaching capacity, nurses have had to work overtime and are suffering from mental, financial, and physical fatigue. Out of fear, some have resigned or taken a break from nursing to protect themselves and their families from the virus, leaving them without an income.

Patient Health (Pty) Ltd, a company incubated at The Innovation Hub’s Maxum Smart Business Incubation Programme, aims to do its part to help support nurses throughout Africa during this difficult time.

The company has created a digital platform that gives nurses access to mental health tools and a booking portal that connects them to psychologists and other healthcare professionals online.

