New online drinks-ordering platform launches for taverns

In efforts to flatten the curve and to practise the law of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Touchsides has partnered with industry leaders HEINEKEN SA, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard and have launched the Hola Club Click & Collect online drinks buying platform.

Since the ban on alcohol was lifted, many people found themselves queuing to buy alcohol for long hours, thanks to the Hola Club Click & Collect online platform, now buying your booze is as easy as a click on your phone.

The Hola Club & Collect platform was designed to offer a safe and convenient option to sell and buy drinks at local taverns. The platform allows consumers to pre-order their favourite drink to collect at a chosen time. By doing so it significantly reduces a waiting period and eliminating long queues.

This platform encourages and enables licensed tavern owners to operate and manage their staff and businesses more effectively and safely and to also comply with the lockdown regulations and limiting the number of consumers on the premise at any one time. This initiative is in line with the call for responsible consumption at home during the Level 3 regulation.

“Our current reality requires innovations which demonstrate that businesses prioritise the safety of their staff, consumers, and community where they operate. South Africans are no stranger to providing digital solutions for our unique challenges and Hola Club Click & Collect does just that. Working with industry partners and stakeholders, we are confident this platform will assist in creating safe spaces for trade during this pandemic,” said Mongi Tshabalala from Touchsides.