OPPO launches the A74 5G in SA

JOHANNESBURG: OPPO has launched the latest A-Series smartphone in South Africa, the OPPO A74 5G.

The OPPO A74 5G, which retails at R7 499, is aimed at South Africans who want world-class technology smartphones, at affordable prices.

“The OPPO A74 5G appeals to smartphone users that balance work with life and seek a mainstream design from a smartphone, but also pays attention to the details that enable users to extract the most value from a truly well-balanced OPPO A-Series phone, in terms of tech and design,” said Liam Faurie, head of Go-to-Market and Operations for OPPO South Africa.

According to OPPO, the smartphone is an ideal fusion of world-class technology and high-end features, built into an aesthetic smartphone design at an affordable price.

The new OPPO smartphone brings the “All-day AI Eye Comfort” feature to South Afric,a for the first time, which allows for automatic screen colour and brightness adjustment, dependent on the user’s surroundings.

Other features of the OPPO A74 5G include:

90Hz Hyper-colour Screen

90.5% screen to body ratio, providing a sleeker design and seamless touch screen interactions

5000mAh 18W fast charge battery

16MP front camera and a 48MP rear camera, with the ability to capture 108MP photos – through software upscaling – for creating beautiful photos, while retaining image clarity

6GB RAM and 128GB storage

OPPO’s ColorOS, with Android 11 and Google App functionality

“South Africans are savvy tech users and understand exactly what it is that they want from a smart device. At OPPO, we remain committed to developing technology that does more, costs less, and is still aesthetically pleasing,” concluded Faurie.

IOL TECH