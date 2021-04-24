OPPO to launch new 5G phone in April

New Delhi - Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on Friday announced that it is all set to launch a new 5G-ready smartphone -- A53s 5G -- on April 27.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset.

"The new smartphone is aiming at breaking all records, by bringing in the most affordable device to its consumers, which is 5G ready and packs in a powerful and advanced MTK700 processor, under the hood," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone might come with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz touch sampling rate, full sRGB coverage and 480-nit typical brightness.

The company recently launched the A74 5G at Rs 17,990, which features a 6.5-inch Full HD punch-hole LCD screen.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon480 5G platform and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone sports an AI-based triple camera setup, which includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

According to the company, OPPO A74 5G, which boasts of a 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, is the company's first 5 G-ready smartphone in the pocket-friendly segment.

--IANS