Reddit co-founder resigns from board, wants black candidate to take over
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said on Friday he has resigned from the board and sought to be replaced with a black candidate at the social network company.
The death of an unarmed African American, George Floyd, at the hands of police has triggered protests in the United States against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate of diversity in America's corporate boardrooms.
Many protesters and organizers in recent days have also sought to transform the outrage over Floyd's death into a renewed civil rights movement, demanding reforms to America's criminal justice system.
Internet entrepreneur Ohanian, who is married to American tennis player Serena Williams, also pledged $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, a campaign for legal awareness among youth.
"I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate," Ohanian said in a tweet.
I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.⁰— Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020
It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.
I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?”⁰https://t.co/4UiozIOo8P— Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020
Reuters
