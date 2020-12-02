Reddit says it has 52 million daily active users

New Delhi - Popular online discussion platform Reddit has for the first time revealed that it now has 52 million daily active users.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal, the Reddit numbers are for the month of October -- up 44 per cent from the same month a year earlier.

The number, however, is minuscule to its rival social media platforms. For example, Twitter has 187 million daily users, Snap has 249 million and Facebook has 1.82 billion on the top.

Founded in 2005, the San Francisco-based company is known for its "ask me anything" digital town halls with celebrities and politicians.

Daily usage of Reddit is being shared for the first time "as a more accurate reflection of our user growth and to be more in-line with industry reporting," the company told the WSJ.