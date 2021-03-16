Samsung Display set its sight on gaming display market

Seoul - Samsung Display said on Tuesday that it targets to expand its presence in the gaming display market with its OLED panels for smartphones.

Samsung Display said its 6.78-inch OLED panel is used in Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 5 launched last week, and it aims to sell more OLED displays to those who make gaming IT devices.

"With more people practicing social distancing by staying at home, the number of online gamers has surged, and end-product manufacturers are scrambling to launch gaming IT devices to meet demand for mobile displays of the highest quality," Samsung Display said in a statement.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics said its latest display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing users to enjoy games with fast frame transitions.

It also received "Seamless Display" certification from Swiss-based SGS S.A., one of the world's leading inspection and certification companies.