Samsung launches Galaxy F62 with massive 7000mAh battery and top-tier processor

New Delhi - Samsung on Monday launched its new smartphone 'Galaxy F62' with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a massive 7000mAh battery.

Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital Jio retail stores, Samsung.com as well as select retail stores from February 22, 12 noon.

'For the first time ever, we have coupled the flagship Exynos 9825 processor with an industry-leading 7000mAh battery. We believe this is a winning proposition and Galaxy F62 will become a benchmark for speed by enabling our consumers to break barriers and live life Full-on," Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

The smartphone will be available in three colours -- laser green, laser blue and laser grey.

Using the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program (FSUP) powered by Galaxy Forever, the customers can own Galaxy F62 by paying 70 per cent of the price of the product. After a year, the customer can choose to return the product to upgrade to the latest Galaxy series smartphone or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30 per cent of the original price.