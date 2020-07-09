Samsung may join Apple in not including phone charger in box

Reliable rumour has it that as soon as the iPhone 12, Apple will no longer include either wired earbuds or a power charger in the usual iPhone 12 box. Now, it seems that Android will follow suit as reports suggest that Samsung could follow Apple in killing the in-box phone charger. So if you buy a new phone, you’ll only get the phone in the box, not the charger. So why the recent developments in removing the power adapter? Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo says this removal from Apple will allow the company to sell the iPhone 12 at a similar or the same price as the iPhone 11. Removing the in-box items will also offset the cost of the 5G components in the new phone as well as the associated packaging and reducing freight costs.

Apple will also develop a new 20W PD USB-C power adapter - and it will be sold separately.

According to Korea’s ETNews Samsung is also considering selling its smartphones without in-box chargers from as early as next year.

“Samsung Electronics is discussing with its partners about a plan that will exclude chargers from a list of components of smartphones,” said industry insiders.

Samsung has previously come under fire for selling a $50 45W fast charger for the Galaxy S20 Ultra while only including a 25W charger in the box.

According to a poll done by Android Authority earlier this month, a whopping 77% of users were angry that Apple may not include a charger with the iPhone 12.

"Ditching the charger could further normalize the practice of charging excessive fees for essential accessories. It likely won’t lead to noticeably cheaper phone prices either, just more expensive power adapters,"

