Samsung unveils the Galaxy S series

Samsung has officially introduced a stunning range of the S21 series. The tech giant unveiled the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra at its Unpacked 2021 event held on 14 January. The new flagship series is packed with state of the art innovations with the most advanced processor ever installed in a Galaxy device, an epic pro-grade camera that wraps around the side of the phone and the slick iconic design that will have users around the world turning their heads. Each device offers the connectivity, power and performance that only Samsung can deliver. “We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa. “We also recognise the importance of choice, especially now, and that’s why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs.” For the past decade, the Galaxy S series has delivered groundbreaking, flagship mobile experiences and they continue to do so as more people rely on their smartphone for expression, connection and entertainment.

Galaxy S21 was designed for those who want a light design and compact 6.2-inch display, while Galaxy S21 Plus sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery, and Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch both perfect for marathon gamers and binge-watchers.

The battery capacities of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh, respectively.

The S21 series is powered by Qualcomm Inc's Snapdragon 888 chips or Samsung's own Exynos 2100 chips depending on the region, the company said.

The Galaxy series will be available in a range of colours, including a new signature colour: Phantom Violet. And each device is coated with a luxurious haze finish on the back for a sophisticated look and feel.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will be available through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online. Both devices will be available in the following colours featuring deluxe haze finishes:

Galaxy S21: Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM

Galaxy S21+: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM

Additional colours will be available exclusively on Samsung.com including Phantom Gold and Phantom Red.

Pricing for the Galaxy S21 starts at R17 999 and Galaxy S21 Plus starts at R21499.

IOL TECH