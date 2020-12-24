Snapchat launches new cosmetics show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Snapchat is launching a new cosmetics show called ‘Fake Up’. The Snap Original will be hosted by renowned make-up artists Kandee Johnson and Dain Yoon and see six optical illusion make-up artists go head-to-head in each episode as they battle to transform their own faces into works of art, with the winners of each instalment having their look made into a new Snapchat AR Lens. At the end of the episode, users will be able to unlock the new lens and try it out on the platform. The eight-episode series will premiere on 26 December, with new episodes broadcast every other day. Earlier this month, Snapchat launched a new Cartoon Lens, which allowed users to transform themselves in their own unique character in real time while tapping the Camera Roll button when the Lens is activated will let you see another image appear in anime-style too.

A spokesperson said: "Snap has continued to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible with a mobile camera through Lenses.

"In the past year, Snap has released several Lenses powered by our advances in training and executing small machine learning models. As a result, the effect feels smooth and realistic.

"Snap recently launched a highly popular Anime lens. These Lenses help you communicate and be creative with your friends and family."

Although most Lenses in the main carousel are designed by parent company Snap's own in-house team, there are thousands more created by the app's community using Lens Studio in Lens Explorer.

Snapchat users can simply open the Lens Carousel by pressing Smiley icon or tapping on screen, and find the new Cartoon Lens.

To watch ‘Fake Up’ and subscribe on Snapchat, visit https://www.snapchat.com/discover/Fake_Up/6334880957.

BANG ShowBiz Tech