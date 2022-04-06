Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Snapchat lets users share YouTube videos as stickers

Published 1h ago

Snapchat is letting users share YouTube videos as stickers.

The video-sharing platform has added a 'Snapchat' button to the 'Share' menu that can be selected on YouTube videos to copy clips onto their snaps or story.

The new feature is available on both Android and iOS.

Viewers will also be able to click on a link to be directed to the full video on YouTube.

It's also possible to play around with the size and angle of the thumbnail of the video.

Before, the user would have to copy the link from YouTube, open Snapchat, click on the paperclip and paste the link.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

