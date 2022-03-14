Speculation rises around upcoming 'iPhone 14'

Kyle Venktess Early predictions suggest the new iPhone Pro and Pro Max may be the only models launched this year to feature Apple's updated A16 chipset, alongside design tweaks.

If Apple's previous nomenclature is to be followed, the US electronics maker will release the 'iPhone 14' range later this year. Following trends of previous years, Apple will likely release the iPhone '14', '14 Max', '14 Pro', and '14 Pro Max' in the third quarter of this year. Rumours surrounding the new stable of smartphones suggest that only the high-end models will feature the new chipset, while base models are expected to include the A15 chip found in the iPhone 13.

In a tweet, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that only the two 'Pro' models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 and 14 Max will remain on the A15. Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022 Kuo, who has accurately predicted software and hardware updates to iPhones launched in previous years, said in a tweet that all four new models could also likely be beefed up to 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB. Meanwhile, display technology specialist Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), who has accurately predicted display upgrades to Apple products, said in a blog post that two 'Pro' models may ditch the notch in favour for a new 'i design'.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022 The 'i design' will function like the notch by reserving screen real-estate for the receiver, proximity sensor and facing camera. Young said that Apple is also expected to introduce a smaller notch to the 'iPhone 14' and '14 Mini'. "For the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Max, we expect to see the notch replaced with a pill-shaped hole for the Face ID elements and another hole for the selfie camera."

According to early renders tweeted by Young, the 'i design' will be nearly as wide as the notch but will save some pixels above the holes. New rumor says iPhone 14 won’t get a faster chip, only Pro models will https://t.co/OcP3Fw9u1G pic.twitter.com/yR119LcQTP — AppleTrack (@appltrack) March 13, 2022 As seen with previous launches of the iPhone range each year, rumours around the chipset and redesign will undoubtedly not be the only changes. In previous years, Apple has been known to enhance the smartphone's display, software, and cameras - among other upgrades.