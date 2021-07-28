Spotify’s ’What’s new’ feature will help you discover new songs and podcasts

This feature is set to constantly send a stream of notifications under a bell icon in the mobile app to keep users engaged with the latest content.

With the attention drawing feature, that is similar to Facebook’s notification bell tool, users will get to receive an ongoing series of updates to mobile app users focused on new releases.

“What’s New makes it easier than ever to catch all the latest songs and episodes from the creators you follow. Plus, it’s even updated in real time, so you know you’ll get to listen to new content just as it’s released,” the company said in a statement.

“On Spotify, every day brings the chance to discover something new, whether that’s an up-and-coming artist in your Discover Weekly or a podcast that’s piqued your interest or tune into your tried-and-true favourites. As shared at Stream On in February, there are 50,000+ hours of content uploaded to Spotify every day, so we know it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of the latest releases from your favourite creators.”