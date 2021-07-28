Spotify’s ’What’s new’ feature will help you discover new songs and podcasts
Share this article:
Spotify rolled out a new feature called the ’What’s New’ feed.
This feature is set to constantly send a stream of notifications under a bell icon in the mobile app to keep users engaged with the latest content.
With the attention drawing feature, that is similar to Facebook’s notification bell tool, users will get to receive an ongoing series of updates to mobile app users focused on new releases.
“What’s New makes it easier than ever to catch all the latest songs and episodes from the creators you follow. Plus, it’s even updated in real time, so you know you’ll get to listen to new content just as it’s released,” the company said in a statement.
“On Spotify, every day brings the chance to discover something new, whether that’s an up-and-coming artist in your Discover Weekly or a podcast that’s piqued your interest or tune into your tried-and-true favourites. As shared at Stream On in February, there are 50,000+ hours of content uploaded to Spotify every day, so we know it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of the latest releases from your favourite creators.”
“That’s why today we’re launching another way to discover new music and podcasts you love with What’s New, a feed that gathers all the new releases from the artists and shows you follow on Spotify.”
Users can easily access their What’s New feed by clicking the new bell icon, located at the top of the Home tab on your phone. A blue dot indicator on the bell icon will let them know at a glance if new songs or episodes have been released since their last visit.
What’s New also includes filters that allow users to sort for new music releases or new podcasts and show episodes, helping them find what they're looking for more quickly.
IOL TECH