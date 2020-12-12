The top 10 mobile apps in 2020

Everyday, thousands of apps are added to Google Play store and the Apple’s app store. Now more than ever, 2020 has seen an increase in the usage of apps as more people relied on their smartphones and apps to keep them entertained and connected with their loved ones. The year 2020 saw apps being rebranded and modified to try to keep up with the ever-changing world of technology. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic shifted gears and people started to spend more time on their apps due to the lockdowns that were happening around the world as the government tried to contain the spread of the disease. According to the latest report from App Annie, daily time spent in apps on Android devices increased 20% year-over-year in Q1 2020, while consumer spending in both iOS and Android apps was also up 15% and 5% respectively, setting a new record for in-app spending for a single quarter at $23.4 billion worldwide. Here are some of the best ten apps you should consider downloading if you do not have them yet for the year 2020: Podcast Addict

Podcast Addict is the number one Podcast App on Android with over 10M downloads, 500K reviews, 2 Billion episodes downloaded and an average rating of 4.7/5. It allows you to manage Podcast, Radio, Audiobook, Live stream, YouTube, SoundCloud channels and RSS News feeds from a single app. The app is available on Android.

Fabulous: Daily Motivation & Habit Tracker

This incredibly fun and interactive habit app that helps you improve your energy levels, fitness, sleep, and productivity. You will learn to build a transformative morning routine and even pick up life-changing habits like meditation and yoga along the way. Available for both Android and iOS users.

Canva

With this app, you can create stunning logos and poster designs with your photos and videos even if you are not a design expert! Canva is a free and intuitive graphic design app that can help you get your designs done in minutes. Available for both Android and iOS users.

Crumblyy/Life Hacks

This life tips app is a free and easy-to-use application that contains tons of life tips in different categories such as technology tricks, health and drinks, money savers and many more to help users broaden their knowledge. Users can get notifications for daily hacks that can be upvoted to help out fellow app users, bookmarked to be saved for later or shared easily on social media. Available for Android users.

Enlight Photofox

When it comes to photo editing apps the list is endless, but nothing compares to the artistic capabilities of Enlight Photofox. This app goes beyond common editing features it offers users unique tools like superimposed imagery, photo mixing, layering, blending and more that appeal to your creative side. Photo sessions are always auto-saved so you can return to the app later to finish your work. Available for iOS users.

Addicted - Scary Texts Stories

This app is an ultimate time killer and a perfect scary chat stories game that lets you read amazing scary chat stories for free without any pauses. These scary, engrossing nail-biting horrors will keep you reading throughout the day. Every Addicted free chat story is told as a bite-sized text message conversation with photos as if you were reading someone else's chat history. Available for both Android and iOS users.

Houseparty

The app is a face-to-face social network where you can connect with the people you care about most. It makes connecting face to face effortless, alerting you when your friends are “in the house” and ready to chat so you can jump right into the conversation. Available for both Android and iOS users.

TikTok

The short-form video app is exciting, spontaneous, and genuine. Whether you are a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. The app was launched in 2014 but saw a major boost in 2020. Available for both Android and iOS users.

Google Duo

Google Duo is the highest quality one-to-one video calling app and it is simple, reliable, and also connects up to 32 people in a group call. Available for both Android and iOS users.

Shazam

With this app, you can easily identify any song playing around you, explore the music you love. Discover song lyrics from your favourite artists on Shazam.

